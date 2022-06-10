Ukraine Secures Nearly US$2bn In Loan From World Bank To Raise Public Sector Funding

Amidst its ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine has secured a loan of USD 1.49 billion from the World Bank, Kyiv Independent reported. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and World Bank Regional Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Arup Banerjee signed a loan agreement. Later, on Thursday, the Ministry in a statement said that money will ensure payments to employees of state education institutions at national and regional levels.

"We are grateful to the World Bank for its next contribution to supporting Ukraine's financial stability. At present, it is difficult to overestimate your help, especially in the context of full-scale armed aggression in Russia. The funds raised will allow Ukraine to increase funding for public sector employees, as well as ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine," said Serhiy Marchenko during the signing of the Agreement.

Meanwhile, the global lender revealed that the funding is guaranteed by four countries- the UK, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia. It added that the project is also being supported by parallel financing by Italy as well as a contribution from the new Multi-Donor Trust Fund. Notably, Zelenskyy had admitted that his country needed at least US$5 billion per month to keep its government operating in face of the ongoing Russian invasion.

EU rolls out additional aid for Ukraine

This comes as the European Commission, on Thursday, announced another 205 million euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, as the country continues to resist Russians from capturing eastern territories. In an online statement, a spokesperson for the commission Balazs Ujvari said that with the latest funds, the bloc’s total support to Kyiv reached nearly 350 million euros.

Meanwhile, Ujvari revealed that the EU, in material aid via its ‘Civil Protection Mechanism’, has bankrolled 700 million euros to Ukraine. In a separate statement, the European Commission also announced that it would be providing support to at least 200 Ukrainian deep tech start-ups with up to €60,000 each "aiming to safeguard their progress and drive the recovery of the Ukrainian economy". Notably, this came as European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic visited Ukraine to meet humanitarian organisations and Ukrainian government officials and coordinate the bloc's aid to the country.

