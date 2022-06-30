Ukraine Secures Release Of 144 Soldiers, Including 95 Troop From Mariupol Steel Plant

Ukraine has been able to exchange nearly 144 soldiers, including 95 soldiers who were captured at the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol by the invading Russian troops, the Ukraine Defense Ministry’s Defense Intelligence said in a statement. “Another exchange of prisoners took place, thanks to which 144 Ukrainian defenders returned home," Ukraine Defense Ministry's Intelligence noted.

"This is the largest exchange since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. Of the 144 released, 95 are Azovstal defenders. Among them are 43 servicemen of the Azov Regiment,” the statement further read.

As many as 1,000 Ukrainian fighters who were holding out at the sprawling steel plant in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol had surrendered to Russian soldiers. The fate of these fighters who surrendered after putting up a defiant resistance at the last bastion during the fight in Mariupol’s steel factory hung in the balance. But they were all registered as prisoners of war POWs under the Geneva Conventions.

Amnesty International had declared in a tweet that the captured Ukrainian soldiers by the Russian forces are prisoners of war and that they “must not be subjected to any form of torture or ill-treatment.”

Russians heavily pounded the industrial site

Russia's President Vladimir Putin had claimed a victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he had ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance. His forces had besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and had also largely pulverised that had led to its strategic fall. During the closing days of the assault on the city, Russian forces had heavily pounded the industrial site entering the final defence phase to make the remaining Ukrainian troops to surrender. Putin had commanded defense generals to seal the underground warren of tunnels "so that not even a fly can pass through."

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the time had informed at a conference that the Ukrainian troops had held their positions in the labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers that is spread out across about 11 square kilometers. After their surrender, "several commanders of Ukraine’s Azov nationalist battalion, who surrendered in Mariupol, have been taken to Moscow’s Lefortovo detention centre," a source had told the state-affiliated Russian news agencies.