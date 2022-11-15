Ukraine Seeking To ‘liberate’ Crimea Amid “beginning Of The End Of War" Claim By Zelenskyy

After Russia was forced to retreat from the city of Kherson by the Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko said that Ukraine will surely seek to free Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia as they all are the territories that have been “illegally occupied” by Russians. While speaking to Sky News, he further said, "The fact that Kherson was put in a similar legal frame, the same as Crimea, the fact we are liberating Kherson actually puts Crimea in the same dimension.”

In 2014, Crimea was annexed by Moscow much before this invasion which started in February. However, the international community has not recognised the Russian claims in Crimea or any other Ukrainian region that has been annexed during the Russian invasion. On October 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake Crimea after parliamentary leaders convened in Croatia to coordinate the international response to Russia’s occupation in the region. Zelenskyy in the nightly address said that “We will definitely liberate Crimea.” Further, he added, “The return of the Ukrainian flag to Crimea is the return of the normality familiar to all Europeans, as it is available in each of your countries."

War is far from over, says Ukrainian army official

The retreat of Kherson is considered the biggest success for Ukraine and is a major defeat to Russia. It might be a start for more positive developments in favour of Ukraine. As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proudly walked the streets of the liberated city of Kherson on November 14, he acclaimed that this is the “beginning of the end of the war.” He further acknowledged that the Ukrainian soldiers have paid a heavy price in pushing back the Russian invaders. The president of the US Joe Biden has called this Ukrainian victory "significant". While addressing the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, he said, “I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination, and capacity of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military.” He further added, “They’ve really been amazing. ... we’re going to continue to provide the capability for the Ukrainian people to defend themselves.”

Currently, heavy fighting is continuing in other parts of Ukraine. Major parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still controlled by Russian forces and Kherson city is within reach of Moscow's shelling. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the town of Oleshky came under heavy artillery fire. However, a positive mood among Ukrainian soldiers and people is being witnessed despite all the suffering and tensions. Even though Kherson city is a massive victory, still there are a lot of wars ahead to fight.