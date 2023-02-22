Ukraine Seeks India's Support On Peace Plan; Says 'cooperation Is Very Important To Us'

Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, held a phone conversation with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval. According to the official website of the President of Ukraine, the duo discussed the present situation in the war-torn nation ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Yermak revealed the current condition on the frontlines, especially in Donetsk's Bakhmut city. "We know that Russia is preparing certain offensive actions, and we are preparing to respond. The Russian army is very unmotivated, while Ukrainian warriors are showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. We will not stop until we liberate all our territories. We only need weapons," the Head of the Presidential Office said.

Yermak asked for India's support on its peace plan, a 10-pointer formula that offers solutions to ending the ongoing conflict in the least-violent manner. "Cooperation with India is very important to us. We believe that you will support our resolution, as it contains very correct wording on the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. Our goals are transparent and clear: we do not claim a single centimeter of Russian territory, we just want to get ours back," he said.

#BREAKING | Ukraine President office dials NSA Ajit Doval over the situation of several locations in Ukraine; seeks support amid the ongoing war.#Ukraine #NSA #AjitDoval #RussiaUkraineWar



Tune in to watch-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/x17JdftIW5 — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2023

Ukraine highlights importance of resolution

The draft resolution abides by the principles of the United Nations Charter, and will be discussed by the UN General Assembly on February 23. "This resolution is fundamental for us because it restores respect for international law and the UN Charter in the world. It is very important to protect the territorial integrity of any state in the world in order to prevent any attempts by one country to appropriate the territory of another one in the future," Yermak highlighted.

Yermak said that he is certain that the principles are shared by many nations across the world, including India. Both sides vowed to stay in close contact on the eve of the UN General Assembly vote. Doval's phone conversation with the Ukrainian official comes after he visited the Russian capital of Moscow earlier this month to attend the 5th Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.