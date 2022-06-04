Ukraine Seeks Long-range Weapons From US; Assures Will 'never' Attack Russia

Reiterating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, asserted that Kyiv has never attacked Russia, nor will it ever in the future. The Ukrainian diplomat said that Ukrainian armed forces require long-range weapons to defend their country and added that Ukraine continues to hold talks with the United States for long-range weapons, Ukrinform reported.

Oksana Markarova said that Ukraine will not launch an attack on Russia "no matter how disgusting" the crimes being conducted by Russian forces are. She made the remarks in response to a question regarding Ukraine's use of weapons that have been supplied by Western nations. She stressed that they want to save the life of each Ukrainian and seek to keep away the troops of Ukraine from the Russian armed forces, as per the Ukrinform report.

Markarova called on US authorities to provide long-range rocket-propelled grenade launchers to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Notably, the Ukrainian diplomat's statement came as the war between Russia and Ukraine marked 100 days. It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US, Britain and its allies continue to support Kyiv with defence and humanitarian assistance.

'US has become true leader in Ukraine's International Support': Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy lauded the assistance provided by the United States. He said that the US has become "a true leader in Ukraine's international support." In his virtual address to the United States Conference of Mayors on June 3, Zelenksyy said that both Ukrainians and Americans are aware of the dangers of tyranny. He accused Russian forces of launching around 2,500 different missiles against Ukraine.

He asserted that Ukrainian forces will continue to defend the freedom of Ukraine and underscored that "tyranny will definitely lose." Zelenskyy urged the United States to help Ukraine in rebuilding the country after the war.

US announces $700 million in military aid for Ukraine

Earlier on June 1, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $700 million drawdown in armaments and equipment for Ukraine. Blinken said that he is allowing the 11th drawdown of armaments and equipment from US Department of Defence inventories for Ukraine's defence, according to the statement released by the US State Department. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he said, "As directed by @POTUS, I am authorizing $700 million in additional US arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defences against Russia’s senseless war of choice."

As directed by @POTUS, I am authorizing $700 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defenses against Russia’s senseless war of choice. We stand #UnitedwithUkraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 1, 2022

With the latest assistance announcement, Washington's military assistance to Ukraine has reached nearly $4.6 billion since the war between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24.

(Image: AP)