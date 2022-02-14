Ukraine on Sunday demanded "transparency" about Russia's intent as it has concentrated over within striking distance of the Ukrainian border, echoing NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's concerns made vocal on Putin's agenda on military activities, as he earlier spoke with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels. Ukraine announced yesterday that it is prepared to take the "next step" and is now requesting a meeting with the Russian authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin and other signatories to the Vienna Document in the next 48 hours.

Kuleba said Russia has long ignored Kyiv's request about lending an explanation to the heavy military build-up, and therefore, he said, Ukraine has demanded answers from Russia under the rules of the Vienna Document. The agreement outlines security issues adopted by the members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), of which Russia is a part. All 56 OSCE participating States gather in Vienna, should a situation arise, to exchange information on their armed forces, military organization, manpower, and major weapon and equipment systems.

Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea 1/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 13, 2022

"If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all," said Kuleba in his statement. He asserted that the West has warned that Russia could start aerial bombardments "at any time".

Ukraine laments 'panic' as flights cancelled, foreigners asked to flee Kyiv

American broadcaster CBS reports, speaking to at least three internal sources that Washington was preparing to withdraw all its personnel from Kyiv within the next 48 hours. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned the “panic” and hysteria as he refused to close down his country’s airspace. There is no solid proof that Russia was planning an invasion in the coming days, Zelensky said, as he spoke for nearly an hour by phone with US President Joe Biden.

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia a tank takes part in a military exercise, in Russia. [Credity: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP]

The two leaders agreed to pursue the path of countering Russia’s belligerent moves and affirmed "the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence”. Ukraine’s President thanked Washington for the Biden administration’s "unwavering support" and at the end of their call, President Zelensky also invited Joe Biden to make a visit to Ukraine. White House has issued no comment on the visit yet.

On Sunday several commercial airlines cancelled flights en route over Ukraine’s air corridor in fear of the war over the weekend. Ukraine in a statement stressed that it was committing the equivalent of hundreds of millions of dollars on flight safety, as it requested the countries to keep the flight paths operating. 298 passengers were killed when a Malaysian Airlines' flight was brought down during such times of high tensions in eastern Ukraine by Russia-backed rebel forces in July 2014. Dutch flag carrier KLM Airlines was among the first to halt all flights to Ukraine with immediate effect. A number of countries are encouraging their nationals to flee Ukraine as the threat of Russian invasion looms.