Ukraine Seeks Urgent Meeting With Russia, Vienna Document Signatories Over Border Tensions

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba stated on Sunday that the nation has asked for a meeting with Russia as well as all other Vienna Document signatories within 48 hours to address and discuss the current situation surrounding army deployments near the Ukrainian border, Tass reported. Taking to Twitter, the minister said that in accordance with the Vienna Document, Russia has failed to reply to their request.

Kubela further said, “We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea.”

Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea 1/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 13, 2022

In addition to this, Kuleba stated that Ukraine had asked for answers from Russia underneath the norms of the Vienna Document, a security pact agreed by signatories of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which comprises Russia, BBC reported.

If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all 2/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 13, 2022

This came after the US claimed that Russia has deployed over 130,000 troops, an increase from the earlier estimate of 100,000. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged calmness amid growing fears of a Russian invasion in the coming days, as per media reports. Despite the presence of 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, Russia has constantly rejected any ambitions to invade the country.

Western countries have cautioned that Russia is ready for military intervention

Due to this, several Western countries have cautioned that Russia is ready for military intervention, with the US warning that aircraft bombardments may begin "at any time," BBC reported. As per Politico, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan suggested that a full Russian invasion of Ukraine might take place before the conclusion of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 20, despite US President Joe Biden warned his counterparts that Moscow's military could launch an attack in five days.

Over a dozen countries have asked their citizens to leave immediately from Ukraine, and some have withdrawn diplomatic personnel from Kyiv. According to three sources cited by CBS News, the US has been preparing to withdraw all of its personnel from Kyiv within the next 48 hours, BBC reported.

In addition to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reminded his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that the latter's visit to Ukraine is "crucial for stabilising the situation," according to a release from Zelensky's office. On February 13, both the presidents spoke on the telephone, and Zelensky thanked the US President for his support and offered him to visit Kyiv. According to the statement, Zelensky also informed Biden that it is critical for Kyiv to get security guarantees from the US.

(Image: AP)