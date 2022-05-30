This article contains depiction of rape war crime that some readers might find distressing.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Monday, May 30 announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government has handed the first rape case of a civilian by Russian soldiers to a court, in what would be the first rape trial against Russian troops. Mikhail Romanov, a soldier of the 239th regiment of the 90th guards tank Vitebsk-Novgorod division of the Russian Federation, will be tried for the murder of a civil husband and sexual abuse of his wife, Venediktova said in a statement on May 30.

Ukrainian woman raped by drunken Russian soldiers

A Ukrainian woman was raped repeatedly by two allegedly drunken Russian soldiers after they had shot her husband dead while her four-year-old son cried nearby, the survivor had told reporter of The Times. Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova had notified that the Russian soldiers were wanted “on suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war” after a warrant for the arrest was issued.

The woman identified as Natalya, 33, had told the newspaper back in March that the Russian soldiers had raped her using threats of violence after they gunned down her husband Andrey, 35, despite the fact that the family had hung white sheet from their gate, indicating there were civilians inside, meaning no harm. The next day, Russian soldiers had shot their family dog, and their commander, who identified himself as Mikhail Romanov, shot fires at her husband’s car. He then confiscated the keys to her own vehicle and crashed it into the tree.

Romanov returned later with another soldier in his twenties wearing a black uniform, and created commotion at the gate with her husband, whom they killed. Natalya claimed the soldier then pulled a gun to her head, and said, “I shot your husband because he’s a Nazi," according to her statement to The Times reporter. “You’d better shut up or I’ll get your child and show him his mother’s brains spread around the house," the soldier said, threatening to shoot her 4-year-old son hiding in the boiler's room.

“He told me to take my clothes off. Then they both raped me one after the other. They didn’t care that my son was in the boiler room crying,' the survivor said. They returned after around 20 minutes and raped her again. “When they came back for the third time, they were so drunk," said the woman identified only as Natalya.

Ukraine's prosecutor General took the rape atrocities committed by Russian soldiers to The Hague, and demanded the International Criminal Court’s investigation in Ukraine. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva said on Twitter that the women and young girls in Ukrainian cities where Russian troops advanced, were subjected to horrifying acts of sexual violence, demanding that they must be brought to justice. British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons had also warned that Russian soldiers have been committing rapes in Kyiv as ‘a weapon of war'.

