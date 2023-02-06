Ukraine Sends Letters To OIC Sponsors Over Russian & Belarusian Athletes Participation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 5 sent letters to the sponsors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) lodging a protest over the Russian and Belarusian athlete's participation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The IOC, on January 25, paved way for athletes from Russia and Belarus who apparently "do not support the ongoing hostilities" in Ukraine to participate in the games in an effort to avoid discrimination. On Sunday, Ukraine's embattled leader demanded a boycott of Russia's participation in the games scheduled to take place in Paris.

"We are also continuing the diplomatic marathon in order to prevent the Kremlin from using world sports and the Olympic movement for its propaganda. Representatives of the terrorist state have no place at the Olympics and international tournaments," Zelenskyy said during the evening address.

Support not be used for 'war propaganda:' Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President informed that he has sent the letters to "large international companies that are definitely interested in ensuring that their reputation and support are not used for war propaganda." The former called on the IOC to immediately bar the Russians and Belarusians from participating in the Olympics as so-called "neutral athletes." Ukraine's leader reiterated that Russia's players must only be allowed in the games if its invading troops end the aggression on the Ukrainian territories.

Kyiv accuses Russia's ally Belarus of assisting in the hostilities. Zelenskyy had also sent an invitation to IOC chief Thomas Bach to visit the ruined fortress city of Bakhmut where the fierce battle between Ukraine and Russia's mercenaries group PMC Wagner was taking place. “Currently there are no plans for another visit to Ukraine,” the IOC responded in a statement, adding that Bach visited Kyiv last July.

Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, also earlier suggested that the Russian athletes must be banned from the Olympics as he opposed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reverse the previous decision. Commenting on the development via Twitter, Kuleba asked the IOC to "stop trying to conceal Russian crimes with white flags". "Since last year, 231 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by the Russians, 15 wounded, 28 detained, and 4 are missing. This genocidal war was ordered by Putin, but carried out by regular Russians," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "The IOC must stop trying to conceal Russian crimes with white flags," he furthermore added.