As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters day 60, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Saturday, said that the war-torn nation sent a list of equipment needed to maintain the safe operation of nuclear power plants. According to the statement released on Saturday, it has also launched a dedicated website that enables the other countries to assist Ukraine to coordinate and implement the delivery of support to Ukraine. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said many IAEA Member States have also expressed readiness to offer such assistance to the country.

"Ukraine’s request for assistance addressed to the IAEA and 31 of its Member States will be coordinated through the overall mechanism of the Agency’s Response and Assistance Network (RANET), where countries can register their capabilities for support in areas ranging from radiation dose assessments and decontamination to nuclear installation assessment and advice, radioactive source search and recovery and much else," read the statement released on Saturday.

It said that the IAEA delivered initial equipment to Ukraine when the Director-General was at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) last month and added more will be handed over when he travels to the Chornobyl NPP next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian forces had recently attacked one of the nuclear power plants last month. This raised grave concerns regarding the safety of the plant. Since then, the Ukrainian government has been alleging that the Russian forces are not giving proper space to the plant officials to run the hazardous site properly-- a claim that Moscow has denied multiple times. Notably, Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been undergoing decommissioning since the 1986 accident. According to IAEA, significant amounts of nuclear material remain in various facilities at the site in the form of spent fuel and other radioactive waste.

"The IAEA has the technical expertise that is needed to support Ukraine in keeping its nuclear sites safe and secure. We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its Member States will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine’s nuclear sites," Grossi said.

"The needs are great and I’m very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available for Ukraine," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Image: AP