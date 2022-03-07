Ukraine Sends Message To Russia At ICJ; 'let's Settle The Dispute Like Civilised Nations'

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, March 7, heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's complaint seeking accountability for Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. During the hearing, Anton Korynevich, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine urged Russia to settle the dispute like a 'civilised nation' and give up arms.

"My message to Russia-- let us settle our disputes like civilized nations, lay down your arms," Anton Korynevich told ICJ.

Revealing the gruesome reality of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the Ukrainian lawyer at ICJ said, "My countrymen are killed by Russia". He went on to further accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'lying' and stated that Russia had 'disrespected' international law. "Putin lies and people in Ukraine die," Korynevich remarked.

What does the petition by Ukraine demand?

In its petition, Ukraine has demanded that the Court urgently protect the country, pending its resolution of the dispute, citing how it was facing 'catastrophic and wholly unprovoked' military attacks at the hands of Moscow. "The human rights of the Ukrainian people are gravely violated," Ukraine said in its plea, asking the Court to urgently indicate provisional measures.

Ukraine, observed, in its application, "Ukraine is currently facing catastrophic and wholly unprovoked military attacks, and every day that these actions continue, the human rights of the Ukrainian people are gravely violated. Under these unprecedented circumstances, Ukraine asks the court to urgently indicate provisional measures. Russia's claim of both genocide and a right to take action to prevent and punish such genocide are legal claims governed by the Genocide Convention. The parties' dispute over Russia's claims should be resolved by this Court or through other lawful, peaceful means."

"Until this Court is able to finally resolve that dispute, the Court should preserve the status quo. The Court has the power to indicate provisional measures," Kyiv sought.

Interim measures sought

Russia shall immediately suspend the military operations

Russia shall immediately ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction, or influence, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations

Russia shall refrain from any action and shall provide assurances that no action is taken that may aggravate or extend the dispute that is the subject of this application, or render this dispute more difficult to resolve

Russia shall provide a report to the ICJ on measures taken to implement the court’s Order on Provisional Measures one week after such Order and then on a regular basis to be fixed by the court

Meanwhile, Russia has refused to participate in the ICJ hearing. The court’s president, American judge Joan E Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings.”