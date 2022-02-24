Ukraine Sends Message To Ukrainians Around Globe: 'Will Defend & Win Against Russia'

As Russian President Valdimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on his country and called for “heavy sanctions” on Moscow by the US and the West. However, he asserted that despite Russia's attack on Ukraine, no one in the country is running away as Kyiv will defend itself and win this fight. It is to mention explosions were heard from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities post the Russian deceleration.

﻿“We are calling for the fierce isolation of Russia — this is an attack on the world order,” Kuleba told CNBC. “We are calling on the U.S. – on the West — to immediately implement heavy sanctions including immediate disconnection of Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) system,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukraine's Foreign Minister gave a strong message to the Ukrainians around the world and also called on governments to act immediately against Russian attack.

To Ukrainians around the globe:



Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win.



Share the truth about Putin’s invasion in your countries and call on governments to act immediately. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Ukraine needs access to more heavy weaponry and financial, says FM Kuleba

Speaking to CNBC, the Ukrainian FM said that his nation needs access to more heavy weaponry and financial assistance. He also confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to US President Joe Biden. “Five minutes after President Putin announced his intentions, we saw heavy artillery and rockets flying toward major cities including Kyiv,” Kuleba told CNBC. “There is right now heavy fighting happening and as I told you previously, we will be fighting for our country,” he added.

Putin orders 'special' operation in Donbass region

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the 'special' operation in Donbass region. Following which explosion reports emerged from several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. On-ground sources have informed Republic Media Network that two booms were heard from an apartment in Khreschatyk, Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have also entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south just moments after the Kremlin leader said Moscow does not plan to invade the former Soviet Union member nation. Meanwhile, Putin asked Ukrainian troops to "give up their weapons and go home."