On May 18, the Ukrainian Security Service confirmed that Russian agents and militants were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 8 to 13 years. According to a Facebook post by the Ukrainian Security Service, two militants from the Luhansk region were sentenced to 8 and 10 years in prison, respectively. In addition, a Russian agent from the Rivne region was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

According to Ukraine's security service, two Luhansk People's Republic militants who were apprehended in March this year were sentenced to prison. They were sentenced to 8 and 10 years in prison, respectively, by the court. The two local residents have voluntarily joined enemy armed groups. They participated in hostilities against Ukrainian troops in the Shchastya and Severodonetsk districts as a part of the grenade launchers and fired at anti-terrorist operation and environmental protection forces' positions.

Further, a Russian agent from the Rivne region was sentenced to 13 years in prison for gathering intelligence on the deployment of Ukrainian troops, equipment, and the movement of freight locomotives through the Rivne station. The agent was apprehended while attempting to pass on classified information to the occupiers.

Russia-Ukraine War

A 21-year-old Russian soldier accused of killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial since Moscow invaded Ukraine pleaded guilty on May 18. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin faces life in prison for shooting a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window on February 28, four days into the invasion, in the northeastern Sumy region.

Shishimarin, a captured member of a Russian tank unit, was charged under a section of the Ukrainian penal code dealing with war laws and customs.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence's Intelligence Directorate, Russian armed forces have been "increasingly refusing" to carry out orders to conduct active offensive operations. According to a statement released by Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, several units of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment have "already openly refused" to participate in the war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed, Russian forces have refused to participate in the war and have demanded to be returned to their permanent deployment locations. The Russian military is holding over 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at another former penal colony near Olenivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to Ukraine's human rights ombudsman.

Image: AP