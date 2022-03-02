As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deteriorating following Russia's invasion, the World Bank has planned to provide a support package of $3 billion for Ukraine in the next months. Further, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon consider requests for emergency financing. In a joint statement by IMF and World Bank Group on the 'War in Ukraine' on Tuesday, World Bank Group President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva have announced the support package for the war-torn nation.

According to the statement, the IMF as well as the World Bank Group are collaborating to provide financial and policy support to Ukraine. Furthermore, in the World Bank’s Support package for Ukraine of $3 billion, a rapid-disbursing budget support action of nearly $350 million will be presented to the board for approval this week, accompanied by $200 million in rapid-disbursing support for health and education.

In addition to this, the joint statement further revealed that at the IMF, they are reacting to Ukraine's demand for emergency funding by using the Rapid Financing Instrument, which the board might approve as soon as next week. Moreover, they have continued to work on Ukraine's Stand-By Arrangement initiative, which allows an extra $2.2 billion between now and the end of June.

'We are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating human and economic toll brought by the war'

Furthermore, indicating the catastrophic condition in Ukraine, David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva have expressed their sadness. They said in the joint statement, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating human and economic toll brought by the war in Ukraine. People are being killed, injured, and forced to flee, and massive damage is caused to the country's physical infrastructure. We stand with the Ukrainian people through these horrifying developments."

The statement also highlighted the fact that the war between Moscow and Kyiv is also having substantial ‘spillover’ effects in other nations. Commodity prices, as per the statement, are being pushed upward, increasing the possibility of more inflation, which disproportionately affects the poor.

Further, if the battle continues, financial market disturbances will get more severe. The penalties that have been issued in recent days will have a considerable economic impact. To assess the situation and discuss appropriate policy, World Bank and IMF are working with their foreign partners.

Apart from that, the World Bank and the IMF are also collaborating to examine the economic and financial consequences of the war and refugees on other nations in the region and throughout the world, according to the statement.