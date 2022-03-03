Ukraine Sets Up Emergency Hotline For Students From Africa & Asia Seeking To Leave Country

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, students from all around the world are stranded in Ukraine trying to flee the war-torn country. Looking into the issue, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has established an emergency hotline for foreign students who want to flee Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared a tweet earlier today stating that they have set up an emergency hotline for students from Africa, Asia and other countries who wish to leave Ukraine in the middle of the Russian invasion. He also stated that they are working hard to secure their safety and speed the journey of the students stranded in Ukraine. He further said that Russia must halt its aggressive behaviour, which has a negative impact on everyone in the country.

We have established an emergency hotline for African, Asian and other students wishing to leave Ukraine because of Russia’s invasion.



+380934185684



We are working intensively to ensure their safety & speed up their passage. Russia must stop its aggression which affects us all. pic.twitter.com/HRJPoOI0pg — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 2, 2022

Indian government brought back 3,352 stranded Indians

Indian Government is working intensively to bring back all the stranded Indian students from Ukraine with Operation Ganga. Yesterday, under Operation Ganga, the Indian government brought back 3,352 stranded Indian students from Ukraine. However, India has reported two casualties in Ukraine so far as a result of the current war. The reports suggest that both of them were medical science students.

In the meanwhile, it was claimed by the Russian Embassy in India that the Indian students are being held hostage in Ukraine. The Russian Embassy stated that the Ukrainian security forces have taken hostage the students and are using them as human shields but Ukraine has denied the allegations. The Indian government also refuted the claims stating on Thursday that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is in constant contact with its stranded residents and that it has heard no reports of students being taken hostage in the war-torn country, according to ANI.

'No complaints of students being held hostage'

Arindam Bagchi, who is a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), denied the allegations that Indian students were being kept captive, saying that many students left Kharkiv yesterday with the help of Ukrainian authorities. He further said that no complaints of a student being held hostage have been reported and that they have asked the Ukrainian authorities to assist them in organising special trains to transport students from Kharkiv and surrounding areas to the country's western regions.

Image: AP/ @DmytroKuleba/Twitter