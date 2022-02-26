Ukraine on Saturday released harrowing footage of an all-out assault by the Russian forces across its civilian-populated cities within dense urban settlements as fighting reached the streets of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The nearly a minute footage broadcasted Russia’s Air Force’s advancement into Ukraine with a bombardment of airstrikes as Putin allegedly halted Moscow’s offensive hoping for prospects of a talk with the Ukrainian delegation in Minsk, a Russian allied country.

As Kyiv suspended talks over the tussle of location, as it offered to send a delegation to Poland instead, Russian forces infiltrated with force and control of the southeastern city of Melitopol. As many as 200 Ukrainians have been killed in the Russian offensive, including three children, according to Ukraine’s health minister.

The footage shows devastation wreaked across the Ukrainian capital as Russo Ukrainian war intensified. It shows panicked civilians frantically searching for a cover, and wounded children urging the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to cease the hostilities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine’s leadership of “refusing to negotiate” on Saturday. As Russian troops entered the Capital, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invoked martial law and declared a state of emergency deriding Moscow as the new “Nazi Germany” on the world’s stage.

Loud explosion blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine

Kyiv’s leader urged the Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 to stay back within the country and help defend their land as the Russian troops advanced on the streets and targetted the civilian infrastructure. The Russian defence ministry, on the other hand, denied that such an operation was underway. The chilling footage shows ground assault conducted by the Russian troops on the military infrastructure and the Ukrainian border guards. “There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said in a recorded video. Ukraine labelled the Russian military operation as “unprovoked” and “unjustified.”

Ukraine is fighting the invader with weapons in hands, defending its freedom and European future. Discussed with @vonderleyen effective assistance to our country from 🇪🇺 in this heroic struggle. I believe that the #EU also chooses Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022

Ukraine informed that Russian forces were targeting civilian areas as they advanced with troops and tanks from three sides. “Stop Russian war criminals!” said Kyiv, urging the Ukrainians to "stop the enemy wherever possible." It accused Russia of ‘indiscriminately’ shelling civilians. “Stop Putin,” Ukraine’s official Twitter handle wrote, appealing to the countries to block Russia from the SWIFT international payment network and “fully isolating Russia.”

Image: Twitter/@ukraine