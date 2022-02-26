Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine Shares Spine-chilling Video On Russian Aggression, Urges World To 'stop Putin'

As many as 200 Ukrainians have been killed in the Russian offensive, including three children, according to Ukraine’s health minister.

Zaini Majeed
Ukraine on Saturday released harrowing footage of an all-out assault by the Russian forces across its civilian-populated cities within dense urban settlements as fighting reached the streets of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The nearly a minute footage broadcasted Russia’s Air Force’s advancement into Ukraine with a bombardment of airstrikes as Putin allegedly halted Moscow’s offensive hoping for prospects of a talk with the Ukrainian delegation in Minsk, a Russian allied country.

As Kyiv suspended talks over the tussle of location, as it offered to send a delegation to Poland instead, Russian forces infiltrated with force and control of the southeastern city of Melitopol. As many as 200 Ukrainians have been killed in the Russian offensive, including three children, according to Ukraine’s health minister.

The footage shows devastation wreaked across the Ukrainian capital as Russo Ukrainian war intensified. It shows panicked civilians frantically searching for a cover, and wounded children urging the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to cease the hostilities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine’s leadership of “refusing to negotiate” on Saturday. As Russian troops entered the Capital, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invoked martial law and declared a state of emergency deriding Moscow as the new “Nazi Germany” on the world’s stage. 

Loud explosion blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine

Kyiv’s leader urged the Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 to stay back within the country and help defend their land as the Russian troops advanced on the streets and targetted the civilian infrastructure. The Russian defence ministry, on the other hand, denied that such an operation was underway. The chilling footage shows ground assault conducted by the Russian troops on the military infrastructure and the Ukrainian border guards. “There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said in a recorded video. Ukraine labelled the Russian military operation as “unprovoked” and “unjustified.”

Ukraine informed that Russian forces were targeting civilian areas as they advanced with troops and tanks from three sides. “Stop Russian war criminals!” said Kyiv, urging the Ukrainians to "stop the enemy wherever possible." It accused Russia of ‘indiscriminately’ shelling civilians. “Stop Putin,” Ukraine’s official Twitter handle  wrote, appealing to the countries to block Russia from the SWIFT international payment network and “fully isolating Russia.” 

