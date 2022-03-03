As the situation continues to deteriorate, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday shared a video wherein the country's armed forces are seen launching several back to back missiles in an attempt to inflict severe damage to their enemy. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry also stated that the enemy does not go unpunished as the country's artillery is working as clearly, precisely, and effectively as ever. "Artillerymen of the Joint Forces / Joint Forces Operation inflict heavy fire damage, destroying columns and clusters of Russian occupation troops," the ministry wrote in a Twitter post.

Earlier today, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also praised the country's armed forces and people and termed them as 'real heroes'. "The Ukrainian army and Ukrainian people are real heroes! The Russian terrorists who came to our land felt it! The truth with us, the whole world with us, the victory with us!", he wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that border guards of the 5th border guard detachment, along with the country's armed forces, have crossed the Ukrainian state boundaries in Sumy Region.

pic.twitter.com/UqjIZvxi8o — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 3, 2022

Russian troops liberate Balakliya from 'Ukrainian nationalists'

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the county's military has liberated Balakliya from "Ukrainian nationalists." As per media reports, Russia's armed forces have taken control of a number of communities. Speaking at a media briefing, Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, stated that Russian forces have gained control of the communities of Zhovtneve, Novopoltavka, and Chistopolye. Furthermore, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated that Moscow is open to negotiations to end the crisis in Ukraine, but it will also continue to make efforts to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

'The ongoing conflict is 'true People's War of Ukraine': FM Dmytro Kuleba

It is worth mentioning here that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning the ongoing war. He also dubbed the ongoing conflict as a "true People's War of Ukraine" and also stressed the need for allies to assist the country in defending its sovereignty. Notably, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in the Donbas region which subsequently extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area.

