Ukraine Shoots Down 36 Iranian-made Drones Ahead Of Anticipated Counteroffensive

Ukrainian forces have announced that they successfully shot down 36 Iranian-made drones during a significant overnight attack by Russia. The Ukrainian Air Forces revealed that Russia employed Shahed drones, launched from both northern and southern directions, to carry out the assault.

According to the Ukrainian military, all the drones were destroyed, preventing a potential strike on critical infrastructure and military installations located in the western regions of the country. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's internal affairs ministry, described the attack as "massive" and claimed that it marked the 12th assault on Kyiv this month alone.

Russia relies on drones because they are cost-effective

Since October of the previous year, Russia, which initiated its full-scale invasion in February, has regularly deployed waves of drones to target various locations within Ukraine. Although slower in speed, drones are more cost-effective and disposable alternative to advanced missiles.

Drone attack comes ahead of Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive

The drone attack comes ahead of Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, revealed that the counteroffensive would involve "dozens of different actions" aimed at dismantling Russian forces. Podolyak stressed that the counteroffensive would not be a singular event with a specific start time but rather a series of coordinated actions targeting Russian-occupying forces from different directions.

The timing of Ukraine's counteroffensive has been a subject of speculation, with Kyiv remaining tight-lipped on the matter. During a recent visit to the United Kingdom, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his country required additional time to prepare. Notably, Ukraine has bolstered its military capabilities with thousands of newly trained troops equipped with Western tanks and armored vehicles, with the objective of expelling all Russian invading forces from its territory.

Meanwhile, Moscow has been fortifying its positions along the front line, constructing defensive structures to protect the areas it claims to have annexed in Ukraine. The situation remains tense as both sides prepare for a potential escalation in the ongoing conflict.