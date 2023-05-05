Ukraine Shoots Down Its Own Drone Over Kyiv As Russian Aerial Attacks Intensify

A malfunctioning Ukrainian drone over Kyiv was downed by the country's air force on Thursday as Russian air attacks grew rampant this week. The drone, which lost control, was initially assumed to be an enemy aerial combat device. But upon later examination, the air force said that it belonged to Ukraine and was eliminated in order to avert “undesirable circumstances."

Citing "likely" technical malfunction, the air force said: “At about 8 pm (1700 GMT) a Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial device lost control during a scheduled flight in the Kyiv region … the target was destroyed!" According to The Guardian, air raid sirens reverberated across Kyiv as the drone plummeted down the capital.

The incident coincided with multiple explosions that rocked the region for about 15 to 20 minutes, as Russian attacks escalated between Wednesday and Thursday. During the time of the blasts, reporters on the ground witnessed plumes of smoke when the drone was being shot down, as the Kyiv city military administration said “air defence is at work.”

Ukrainians cheer for Ukrainian air defense shooting down their own Bayraktar drone. Lol. pic.twitter.com/jggEUUzHiY — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) May 4, 2023

Ukraine downs drone amid wave of aerial attacks

Engulfed in flames, the drone did not cause any injuries or casualties in spite of nosediving into a four-storey shopping centre in the Solomyansky district. According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, fire teams rushed to the scene to douse the fire that spread over 50 square metres and caused minor damage to the building.

In the last four days, Ukraine has experienced a surge of Russian drone attacks after Moscow accused Kyiv and Washington of orchestrating an attack on the Kremlin, the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Videos that surfaced on the internet on Wednesday displayed two airborne devices heading towards the Senate Palace, as one of them burst into flames. Russia later said that its armed forces had used “radar systems” to “disable” the drones “without causing any casualties or damage”. It further announced that Putin was not at the complex at the time.