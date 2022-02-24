Ukraine Shuts Airspace Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia; National Emergency Imposed

Amid escalating tensions with its neighbour Russia, Ukraine on Thursday, shut down its entire airspace, citing 'potential hazard'. Similarly, Russia too has partially shut its airspace bordering Ukraine. The two nations are locked in a standoff with fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine - as highlighted by US and denied by Russia.

Ukraine has shut down its airspace

On Wednesday night, the Ukrainian government closed airports in eastern Ukraine, establishing buffer zones for traffic controlled by Ukrainian authorities to avoid coming into potentially hazardous conflict with air traffic controlled by Russian authorities. Ukrainian pilots flying over Eastern Ukraine have been warned to be on the lookout for Russian authorities trying to take control of the airspace and to only recognise Ukraine's controllers. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting is set to commence again amid the escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed powers.

With airspaces shutting down, Canada has also prohibited all its air operators and owners of aircraft registered in Canada from entering the Dnipropetrovsk and Simferopol regions of Ukraine airspace. Canada also recommended air operators to not enter the rest of Ukraine airspace (Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa). A national emergency has been imposed across Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion, while Moscow has started evacuating diplomatic staff from all of its missions in Kyiv.

Canada also prohibited all its air operators and owners of aircraft registered in Canada from entering the Dnipropetrovsk and Simferopol regions of Ukraine airspace.

UNSC called for 2nd time in days

On Wednesday night, the UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on Ukraine just hours after diplomats from dozens of countries took the floor at the General Assembly to deplore Russia's actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy. Citing an “immediate threat of Russian offensive,” Ukraine requested the council session after Russia said that rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military assistance. The council, where Russia holds the rotating presidency this month, has recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised Luhansk and Donetsk as independent nations. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.

