Ukraine's military has expressed scepticism after Poland committed to transferring some of its MiG-29 fighter jets, saying the outdated aircraft is a welcome addition but will be of limited use, and has demanded "modern" US-made aircraft in their place.

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda revealed the forthcoming weapon transfer, saying Warsaw would send four MiG-29s that were "completely operational" at some point "in the next days", the first batch of about a dozen jets that would be sent in total.

“These MiGs are still in service in Poland’s air force. They’re in their last years of operation but are still for the most part in full working order,” the president made this statement on the aircraft, a first-generation model of which saw service in the Soviet Union in 1983, RT reported.

Kyiv "grateful" for the armaments from Poland, but Soviet planes not sufficient

At a news conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that the delivery might take up to six weeks. Nevertheless, according to Duda, Poland is now "on the verge" of deploying the jets to Ukraine. How and when the planes will be delivered across the border are yet unknown.

Kiev stated that while it was "grateful" for the armaments, the Soviet planes would not be sufficient, saying that they are "unlikely to dramatically change the situation on the contact line", according to Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat.

“MiGs will not solve the tasks; we need F-16s,” he told reporters, adding that while the MiGs would “help to strengthen our capabilities,” Ukraine requires “multi-purpose Western aircraft” to “gain an advantage over the enemy,” reported RT.

Moscow has not yet responded to the MiG transfer, but it has frequently urged against sending foreign weapons to Kiev, claiming that doing so will only make a negotiated peace impossible.

The White House has declined to do that, despite Ukraine's ongoing requests for US fighter jets. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Poland's decision "doesn't affect our calculus with regards to F16s."

Yet, earlier in the conflict, Washington set similar red lines in relation to other military equipment, including the Patriot missile battery, but later changed its decision and permitted shipments to Kiev.

Warsaw has previously stated that it would only offer fighter jets as a component of a global coalition, but it now seems to be pursuing the proposal independently. Slovakia, a neighbouring NATO member, recently hinted that it could be willing to provide its own MiG-29s, although no final decision has been taken.