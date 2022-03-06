Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday derided the Dutch energy giant Shell for purchasing the Russian crude oil at a bargain price despite that the Russian forces have been involved in launching all-out assaults on Kyiv’s civilian population. Kuleba demanded that all giant multinational companies must cut business ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s country.

In an angry tweet on Saturday, Ukraine’s foreign minister wrote: “Doesn’t Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you? I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia.” In a response statement, Shell has since confirmed that it did make the purchase on Friday, adding that it had 'no alternative’ and it was “a difficult choice to make.”

I am told that Shell discretely bought some Russian oil yesterday. One question to @Shell: doesn’t Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you? I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 5, 2022

Russia's global oil supply significant: EU oil giant Shell

Shell had earlier announced that it was selling all its stake in Russia-based joint ventures and entities, particularly with Gazprom, a company whose majority stakes are owned by the Russian government. It also stated that it intends to end the company’s involvement with significant projects such as pipeline from Russia to Europe. “We have acted throughout in accordance with what we have understood was the intent to allow energy flows from Russia for the time being in order to provide the security of energy supply,” Shell explained.

The firm labelled the Ukrainian invasion as “senseless” and a threat to European security. It then continued, “We will continue to choose alternatives to Russian oil wherever possible, but this cannot happen overnight because of how significant Russia is to global supply.” It added, “We welcome any direction or insights from governments and policymakers as we try to keep Europe moving and in business.”

Separately, a spokesman for Shell confirmed to the PA news agency that the European firm bought a consignment of Russian crude oil on Friday adding that the company has been struggling to maintain supplies of essential fuels and had no alternative crude supplies except that from Russia, which would reach Europe in time. The company also confirmed that it will sell its 27.5% stake in a Russian liquefied natural gas facility, a 50% stake in an oilfield project in Siberia. Earlier a Russian tanker was stopped in the English Channel and Kent dockers refused to unload shipments of liquefied natural gas from Moscow. The vessel was also denied entry to Britain when it was anchored off-coast.