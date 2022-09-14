Ukraine Slams Germany For Lack Of Military Aid; ‘What Is Berlin Afraid Of?'

Ukraine officials on Tuesday accused Germany of ignoring Kyiv’s requests of providing the military hardware, including Leopard tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in apparent speculation not to anger Russia. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a statement questioned Berlin for not approving military aid for Ukraine, saying that German officials are full of "abstract fears and excuses” and have been unwilling to supply weapons in a fresh escalation between the two countries.

Kuleba's allegations came shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a new appeal in a video message to the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive to capture back the large swathe of northeastern territory from the Russian troops. Berlin has been struggling to implement many military aids, leading to a delay in tank deliveries to Ukraine as its forces sought to reconquer territories. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been under pressure about deliveries of advanced weaponry to Ukraine over escalating the armed conflict between the neighbouring countries and Berlin's own history in WWII. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba, although slammed "disappointing signals from Germany" as he demanded more support from the EU-aligned nation.

"Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," Kuleba said in a post on Twitter. "What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not."

Ukraine agrees to supply Germany electricity to cut reliance on Russia

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during his visit to Berlin, said that his country is prepared to supply Germany with electricity in order to help alleviate the energy crisis witnessed by Europe’s largest economy as well as help the bloc cut its dependence on Russian energy imports. In a statement to the German news agency DPA, Shmyhal said: "Currently, Ukraine exports its electricity to Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland. But we are quite ready to expand our exports to Germany." "We have a sufficient amount of electricity in Ukraine thanks to our nuclear power plants," Ukraine's premier stated, agreeing to fulfil Germany's electricity needs.

Germany’s federal regulator and industrial giant Siemens Energy have questioned Russia’s reasoning for not resuming gas deliveries that it slashed via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea citing the technical repairs. Germany lambasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for using gas as a weapon in a hybrid war between Ukraine and the West.