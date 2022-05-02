Ukraine's Foreign Minister has labelled his Russian counterpart's words disrespectful to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israel, and the Jewish people in general. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could not disguise Russia's elites' entrenched anti-Semitism. Adding that his awful remarks are a disgrace to President Zelenskyy, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people.

Kuleba wrote on Twitter, "FM Lavrov could not help hiding the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites. His heinous remarks are offensive to President @Zelenskyy, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people. More broadly, they demonstrate that today’s Russia is full of hatred towards other nations."

FM Lavrov could not help hiding the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites. His heinous remarks are offensive to President @ZelenskyyUa, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people. More broadly, they demonstrate that today’s Russia is full of hatred towards other nations. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 2, 2022

In a broader sense, the Minister added, Lavrov's words show that modern Russia is full of hatred for other peoples. It is worth noting here that Lavrov compared Zelenskyy to Adolf Hitler, claiming that the latter had Jewish ancestors and that the most ardent anti-Semites were, on average, Jews. Despite the fact that Ukraine's president is Jewish, Sergey Lavrov made the remarks in an attempt to defend Russia's portrayal of Ukraine as "Nazi". Israel too has reacted furiously to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Lavrov's comments "unforgivable" and "outrageous". Israel's Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, described Lavrov's words as "absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation."

Foreign Minister Lavrov’s remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error. Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) May 2, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War Update

The war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 68 on Monday, with explosions still being heard in various Ukrainian cities. After being trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol for several days, Zelenksyy announced on Sunday that roughly 100 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel complex. Nancy Pelosi, the head of the US delegation, came in Kyiv and declared, "We will not be bullied by Russia."

On Monday, Ukraine's Air Defense Forces claimed to have shot down another enemy drone in Odessa. This was alleged on Telegram by Maxim Marchenko, the commander of the Odessa regional military administration. "The air defence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy drone over the Odesa district. We are working for victory," he added, Ukrinform reported.

Image: AP/Facebook