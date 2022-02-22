Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday slammed Russia for 'illegally' recognizing two breakaway provinces in its eastern region, as independent entities. Kyiv said it unequivocally qualifies Moscow's actions as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I would like to draw the attention of the security council to the illegal and illegitimate decision by the President of the Russian Federation to recognize the occupied parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine," said Sergiy Kyslytsya at the emergency UNSC meeting on Ukraine

"Ukraine unequivocally qualifies recent actions by Russia as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The international borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian Federation," he added.

UN under attack by Kremlin virus: Ukraine

Condemning Russia's aggression along the Ukrainian borders, Kyslytsya said the entire membership of the United Nations is under the attack of a "virus" spread by the Kremlin.

"Today, the entire membership of the United Nations is under attack. Under attack by the country that occupied the membership of the Security Council in 1991 bypassing the UN charter. The country that occupied parts of Ukraine in 2014. It is with unease that I remove my mask. It's not because of the COVID virus, it's because of the virus that Kremlin has spread," the Ukrainian envoy said.

He asserted that Ukraine is committed to a political and diplomatic settlement and "will not succumb to provocations." Condemning President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine, Kyslytsya demanded that Russia return to the table for negotiations.

"We want peace and we are consistent in our actions. We demand Russia to return to the table for negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops," added Ukraine.

Earlier today, President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that Ukraine's internationally recognized boundaries will ‘remain unchanged’, adding that it is “not afraid of anyone or anything". His remarks come amid the escalating fears of a Russian invasion as Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring support for separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Russian President decided on the matter despite repetitive warnings from the West and speculations that Moscow could use the regions as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv.