Ukraine Slams Russia's 'humanitarian' Resolution On Kyiv, Calls It 'egregious Hypocrisy'

Ukraine Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya on Thursday slammed Russia's 'humanitarian' draft resolution to support Ukraine, saying that Moscow wants the council to favour its "egregious hypocrisy". Lambasting Russia over the bloody war, he asserted that the member states must "think twice" before they participate in the "executions" conducted by the Russian military in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Kyslytsya shared the screenshot of the resolution forwarded by Moscow and said that a "humanitarian resolution by a serial killer is outrageous."

Russian appeal to UN members to support most egregious hypocrisy - “humanitarian” draft resolution by a serial killer is outrageous. UN member may like to think twice before they dive in blood of children & adults executed by Russian military in Ukraine. Stay with 141 of ESS/11-1 pic.twitter.com/3MHit2nM7g — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) March 17, 2022

Russia's humanitarian resolution to UN

Kyslytsya's remarks come against a decree forwarded by the Russian Federation at the United Nations that sought protection for civilians in a "vulnerable situation" in Ukraine. The draft resolution proposed by the Russian permanent representative at the UN expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis and called for a safe passage for aid and those willing to evacuate the conflict zones, without mentioning the war. "We firmly believe that it is the duty of the international community despite geo-political differences to make every effort possible to minimise humanitarian consequences for the civilian population in Ukraine," the Russian appeal to the UN said. Russia also called on "all parties concerned" to "strictly observe" international humanitarian law, without identifying the parties Further it also accused the West of promoting "anti-Russian line."

"Our Western colleagues, unfortunately, chose to promote the anti-Russian line by politicising humanitarian issue," Russia said in the humanitarian draft resolution

Six member states call for UNSC to meet on Ukraine

Ahead of the vote on the Russian resolution, six members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), including the UK, US, France, Ireland, Norway and Albania on Wednesday called for an open session on Ukraine. "Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all,” the UN mission of the United Kingdom tweeted. The draft proposal has been widely lambasted by the members of the UN for lacking mention of the raging war in Ukraine. UK's ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, in a tweet on Tuesday said that the Russian draft had "a few glaring omissions. For example, the fact that Russia is the aggressor here, and it is Russia's invasion driving the humanitarian crisis." The UNSC is expected to vote on the resolution on Friday.

(Image: AP)