Ukraine Slams Russia's UNSC Presidency, Calls It 'worst Joke Ever For April Fool's Day'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has slammed Russia's impending seat as the Chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). While addressing an event in London, UK on "Russia’s aggression and a crisis for multilateralism," Kuleba said the Russian presidency of the council is “the worst joke ever for April Fool’s Day” and a "stark reminder that something is wrong with the way international security architecture is functioning". Russia will take over the presidency from Mozambique on April 1.

This comes in the backdrop of Ukrainian President, Vladimir Zelenskyy, stating in an interview with AP, "The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we will not win.”

Ukraine receives military aid from NATO

Berlin has confirmed the delivery of 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as the state-of-the-art military asset was handed over to Kyiv at the Ukraine border. Germany had earlier committed to supplying 14 Leopard 2 tanks, however, it later increased the number to 18 to match the size of a Ukranian battalion.

US President Joe Biden on January 25, 2023, committed to supplying Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks, a number which the White House has stated is required to fulfil a battalion requirement in Ukraine. Biden in a statement said, "These tanks are needed."

He further said, "The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world. And, they're also extremely complex to operate and maintain. Along with the tanks, the U.S. will be giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to repair and maintain these tanks on the battlefield effectively."

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, on March 28, 2023, informed the arrival of the Challenger 2 MBT tanks from the United Kingdom. The minister tweeted, "It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country. These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions. Thank you, @RishiSunak, @BWallaceMP, and the British people."