Ukraine Slaps Russia With Sanctions; 3 Individuals And 182 Entities Included In The List

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signed an official order that imposes sanctions against 185 private individuals and legal entities providing help to Russia.

Zelenskyy and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an official order that imposes sanctions against 185 private individuals and legal entities providing help to Russia, reported TASS. The decision comes after the constant attacks and air raids by Russian troops in various regions of Ukraine. He enacted a decision by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on the sanctions against those transporting military equipment and troops.

The Ukrainian leader shared in a video message that their assets in Ukraine would be blocked and property would be used for defense purposes. Three private individuals and 182 legal entities have been included in the published list on the official website.

Russia and Ukraine have been involved in intense fighting in the town of Vuhledar. According to the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Sergiy Cherevatyi, Russian forces had fired some 299 rockets and artillery shells at the town, which is about 40 kilometers (approximately 25 miles) southwest of the city of Donetsk.

Sanctions by Ukraine on Russia

Ukraine has been continuously sanctioning and banning Russian individuals and entities. Before this, the Ukrainian officials had provided the sanction list on January 6. The NSDC of Ukraine has supported these sanctions that include a number of Russia's public figures. A total of 119 individuals have been sanctioned by President Zelenskyy for a period of three, five, and ten years. Public figures of the Russian Federation (artistes, journalists, TV presenters) that have been sanctioned by Ukraine earlier include: 

  1. Allegrova Iryna Oleksandrivna – a famous Russian pop singer, actress, and People's Artist of the Russian Federation.
  2. Bilan Dmytro Mykolayovych – a famous Russian singer who supports the policies and actions of the leadership of the russian federation.
  3. Dolina Larisa Oleksandrivna – participates in mass public events in support of armed aggression against Ukraine.
  4. Dyuzhev Dmytro Petrovych – Russian theater and film actor, performed on March 18, 2022, at the celebration of the so-called "Crimean Spring"
  5. Gagarina Polina Serhiivna – public support and promotion of the "special military operation" of the Russian federation in Ukraine.
  6. Galustyan Mykhailo Serhiyovych – a comedian and showman who spreads kremlin propaganda narratives to justify russia's actions.
  7. Kirkorov Pylyp Bedrosovich – a famous Russian pop singer.
  8. Dmytro Kostyantynovich Kiselyov – a Russian journalist, political commentator, TV presenter, director general of the federal state unitary enterprise "International News Agency "Russia Today".
  9. Hryhoriy Viktorovych Lepsveridze – participates in mass public events in support of armed aggression against Ukraine.
  10. Mykyta Serhiyovych Mikhalkov – publicly justifies the armed aggression of the Russian federation against Ukraine and the temporary occupation of part of the territory of our state.
