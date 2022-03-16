Ukraine Soldier Breaks Down Over War Atrocities; Tells Russia, 'I’ll Be Here Till The End'

Military checkpoints in Ukraine are built, which are manned not just by the Ukrainian armed forces but also civilians who have taken up arms to fight for their country as the war against Russia continues. A civilian who picked up arms and joined the Ukraine army to fight for his motherland spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and opened up about the current situation in the war-inflicted nation while breaking down in tears describing the most challenging moments of his life.

The civilian said, "This is one of the toughest experience of my life but at the same time it is easiest experience as well because I am on my own land. They want to kill our people and they continue to do so, including children and women. They want to take our freedom, but they have no chance. Because we are defending our own land. I will be right here till the end." "We are not the Nazis, or bad people, we want to live our own lives. Even when we talk about peace, we have to fight every day without stopping."

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukraine President Zelenskyy addressed US Congress virtually as the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for the 21st consecutive day. In his address to the elected leaders at the Capitol Visitor Center, Zelenskyy highlighted how Ukraine was under Russia's aggression with missile strikes and shelling still underway in most of the cities. Despite this, the Ukrainian President added that his country has not thought about 'giving up'.

Zelenskyy also proposed to create a new alliance namely U-24 (United 24) in response to Russia's offensive in Ukraine. "We need new institutions and new alliances to stop war. We propose to create a new alliance. It would be to provide all the necessary support in 24 hours. Such alliances will provide assistance to those who will fall victim to various crisis, and will help save thousands of lives," he said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his latest video address, said that his country was left with no other option but to launch a special military operation in Ukraine. He said the country did it only 'self-protection' and that Russia does not want to occupy the neighbouring country. He also asserted that the operation is going according to the plan. "The operation is developing successfully and in strict accordance with plans," he said.

Further making a scathing attack on the West, he said, "The West doesn't even bother to hide that their aim is to damage the entire Russian economy, every Russian. The West dropped its mask of civility and began to act belligerently. It bags a comparison to the anti-Semitic pogroms" of Nazis."