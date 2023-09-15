Ukraine, South Korea Sign Intergovernmental Pact For 'rebuilding' Infrastructure

At a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong held on Thursday, September 14, Ukraine and South Korea signed a pact to rebuild the infrastructure in the war-torn country. The government of South Korea inked a preliminary agreement with Kyiv to offer low-interest rate loans via financial assistance to help rebuild urban infrastructure that has been damaged during Russia's unprovoked war.

Officials from the Korean government as well as a business delegation visited Kyiv. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho signed the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) project with Ukraine paving the way for the fourth-largest economy in Asia to support Ukraine's rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts. The agreement was signed during Seoul officials' meeting with the Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, the Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.

"President [Zelesnkyy] highly appreciated the fruitful development of the bilateral dialogue after visits of First Lady Olena Zelenska to Korea in May and of President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol to Ukraine in July," the statement published by Ukraine's Presidential Office read on September 14. Ukraine's President thanked the Korean delegation for the support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for the adoption of the decisions to provide significant practical assistance for Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Republic of Korea Won Hee-ryong. Credit: Ukraine Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy pointed out, “I am grateful for the decision of the government of the Republic of Korea to allocate financial support in the amount of USD 2.3 billion to Ukraine for reconstruction and recovery. This will give a significant boost to the development of the Ukrainian infrastructure."

Zelenskyy encourages Korean businesses to participate in various projects

Ukraine's President encouraged Korean businesses to work and trade with Kyiv's market and take part in the implementation of projects in such spheres as the development of nuclear and renewable energy, machine building, motor industry, lithium mining, oil refining, “green” metallurgical industry, railway transport, water resources, and local infrastructure.

"We are very interested in implementing projects in the sphere of power generation, development and strengthening of transit capacities, in particular, railway transport, development of the rapid railway network for connections with European countries," Zelenskyy told the Korean delegation.

South Korea's Won Hee-ryong pledged the unwavering support of Ukraine by the Republic of Korea in defense of its freedom and sovereignty. The Korean official noted that his visit to Kyiv together with the Korean business was a sign of this support. Won vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations and pledged to expand cooperation across different spheres of mutual interest.

“It is heartbreaking for me to witness the Ukrainian people going through these hardships. We support peace and defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty. We also have to counter Russia's illegal invasion," South Korea's Won Hee-ryong said.

The signed agreement will open opportunities for the provision of subsidized loans for the implementation of rebuilding projects in Ukraine with the participation of Korean companies, Ukraine's Presidential Office statement informed.