Ukraine Starts Firing Controversial US Cluster Munitions At Russian Forces As War Rages On

Ukraine has begun firing US-provided controversial cluster munitions at Russian forces as the war escalates with the Kremlin's 3-day continuous strikes on Odesa. The Eastern European nation is using deadly bombs in southeastern Ukraine to push out the Russian forces that have fortified the region. A Ukrainian official who was aware of the plans told The Washington Post that the war-stricken country is using the bombs to counter the Russian forces that were responsible for “slowing down” Kyiv's summer offensive.

Earlier this month, the United States announced that it will be sending deadly cluster munition to Ukraine. The International Convention on Cluster Munitions defines the deadly bomb as “a conventional munition that is designed to disperse or release explosive submunitions, each weighing less than 20 kilograms.” The bombs are considered controversial since over 100 nations have banned the use or distribution of them. After the announcement by the Biden administration, nations like Germany and the United Kingdom have discouraged the use of such bombs. Even US President Joe Biden himself called it a “difficult decision”.

According to The Washington Post, cluster munitions are expected to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut. As of now, Russia’s stronghold in the densely mined Southern and Eastern Ukraine has managed to successfully stall Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The Ukrainian official told the American news outlet that the Ukrainian forces are using the bombs to destroy the Russian trenches that have been slowing down the conflict-stricken country.

Why are these bombs so controversial?

The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), also known as the Oslo Agreement, is an international treaty that prohibits the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The CMM was adopted in Dublin on 30 May, 2008 and opened for signature in Oslo on December 3 in the same year. The international treaty has been signed by more than 100 nations, including the United Kingdom and Germany that prohibit the use of these weapons in a conflict scenario. The convention came into force on August 1, 2010, six months after the 30th instrument of ratification had been deposited. Today it is touted as one of the most effective instruments of International law.

It is important to note that catastrophic cluster bombs have been used in the Russia-Ukraine war before. Both Russians and Ukrainians have used the munitions ever since the beginning of the raging Russia-Ukraine war.