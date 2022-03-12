Ukraine Suffered Nearly $120 Billion In Infrastructure Damage So Far: Dy Economy Min Kudin

As the Russian war against Ukraine entered the sixteenth day on March 11, Friday, the damages caused by the Russian army to Ukraine's infrastructure amounts to at least $120 billion or almost 3.6 trillion hryvnias, Ukrainian media outlet, The Kyiv Independent reported. According to the media reports, the estimated amount was presented by the first Deputy Minister of Economy Denis Kudin on Friday. He noted that the agency from the first day began to calculate the losses from Russian aggression and added that "the number will be growing every day."

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin, “this number will be growing every day.” — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 11, 2022

"We have two main approaches: direct one-time losses, how much will it cost to rebuild bridges, roads, infrastructure, hospitals, kindergartens, schools that were destroyed by Russia in Ukraine, and the number of GDP losses," The Kyiv Independent quoted Kudin as saying. "We see that in cities where direct hostilities are taking place, economic activity has stopped nearly 75%. Some are evacuating, some are waiting for hostilities to end. Every second business in Ukraine is at a loss of 50% of economic activity", the deputy minister added.

Putin asserts to continue his aggression against Ukraine

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Since then, several countries tried their best to mediate peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, irrespective of the diplomatic.

However, Putin, on Friday, confirmed that the "military operation" will continue in Ukraine. According to a report by AP, Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east. However, reacting staunchly to the Russian aggression, Zelenskyy, through a video message, said, "It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it."

Image: AP