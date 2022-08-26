Ukraine Summons Vatican Ambassador After Pope Francis Terms Darya Dugina 'innocent'

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Vatican ambassador to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas to express "profound disappointment" over remarks of Pope Francis about Darya Dugina. Pope Francis while praying for peace in Ukraine during the General Audience on Wednesday referred to Darya Dugina as "innocent," Crux Now reported. Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed in a car explosion on August 20.

During the General Audience, Pope Francis called Darya Dugina a "poor girl blown by a bomb" and added, "Innocents pay the price of war, innocents!" FM Dmytro Kuleba said that they had analysed the speech of Pope Francis and added that "the Ukrainian heart is torn by Pope Francis" and called them "unjust". Kuleba announced the decision to summon the Vatican ambassador to Ukraine, during a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio.

Kuleba expressed hope that "the Holy See will avoid unjust declarations" in future that "cause disappointment" in Ukrainian society. In a note after the meeting, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Pope Francis' mention of the death of a Russian citizen on Russian territory with no involvement of Ukraine in the "context of the Russian-Ukrainian war, provokes incomprehension." Kuleba further pointed out that Pope Francis never paid special attention to the "specific victims" of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which includes 376 children.

Ukrainian Ambassador criticises Pope Francis over his remarks

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican City criticised Pope Francis for his statement where he described Darya Dugina as "innocent." Andrii Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to Pope Francis called his speech "disappointing. Taking to his Twitter handle, Yurash said, "Today’s speech of Pope was disappointing & made me think about many things: can’t speak in same categories about aggressor & victim, Rapist and Raped; how possible to mention 1 of ideologists of imperialism as innocent victim? She was killed by Russians as sacred victim & is now on shield of war."

Today’s speech ofPope was disappointing& made me think about many things: can’t speak inSame categories aboutАggressor &Victim, Rapist and Raped; howPossible To Mention 1of ideologists of🇷🇺ImperialismAs innocent victim?She wasKilledBy russiansAsSacredVictim &isNowOn Shield ofWar pic.twitter.com/GvvM7zJDCa — Andrii Yurash (@AndriiYurash) August 24, 2022

Russia accuses Ukraine of being involved in Darya Dugina's killing

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Ukraine's special services were behind the assassination of Darya Dugina, The Associated Press reported. The FSB said that a Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter, carried out the killing and moved to Estonia. However, Ukraine has denied involvement in the killing of Darya Dugina. Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that 'Ru-propaganda lives in a fictional world." Mocking the allegation, Mykhailo Podolyak remarked how "surprisingly" Russian security service officials did not find the Estonian visa at the scene of the explosion.

Ru-propaganda lives in a fictional world: 🇺🇦 woman and her 12-year-old child were "assigned" responsible for blowing up the car of propagandist Dugina. Surprisingly, they did not find the "Estonian visa" on the spot. Vipers in 🇷🇺 special services started an intraspecies fight. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 22, 2022

Image: AP