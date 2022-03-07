Ukraine Suspends Export Of Certain Food Products Amid Risks Of Shortages Triggered By War

In the wake of a rising risk of food shortages due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian government has decided to suspend the export of certain food products which are likely to run short in a few days due to limited production. As reported by ANI, a government statement has confirmed that exports of meat, rye, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, and salt will be halted while the export of wheat, corn, poultry, eggs, and oil will be allowed, however only with the permission of the country's Ministry of Economy.

This came at a time when several supermarkets and shops are running short on food items and a maximum of them are empty as people scorch for food supplies. According to CNN, supermarkets across Ukraine are running short of produce as supply routes remain affected due to the ongoing conflict. As a result of this, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taken the wheat prices to record highs which have also raised serious concern among several countries over the inevitable shortage of grain. Notably, Russia and Ukraine collectively account for 30% of the global wheat exports.

Russia Ukraine war raises global food supply concerns

While Ukraine is likely to face a food shortage shortly, Russia's ongoing military operation has also severely hampered trade activities from Black Sea ports which have led to driving up wheat prices and further posing global food inflation. Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat with Ukraine in fourth place while the two countries together account also for 19% of corn exports. Apart from that, Ukraine is also a major supplier of corn and is further a global leader in sunflower oil production.

Meanwhile, much of Ukraine's domestic food production and distribution has come to halt triggering shortages in supplies in several parts of the country, especially in the ones majorly hit by the Russian invasion. This has not yet resulted in widespread hunger due to the constant domestic as well as international support from other countries, however, there is a long-standing chance of the war to possibly threaten food production on a domestic as well as on a global scale.

Image: AP