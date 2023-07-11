Ukraine Takes Swipe At Putin, Wagner Chief Prigozhin Meeting After Short-lived Rebellion

Ukraine's defence minister, on Monday, July 10, mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin after the Kremlin confirmed that the duo held a meeting in the Kremlin just five days after mercenaries organised an armed mutiny in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a state presser revealed that Putin held talks with Prigozhin and three dozen of his commanders on June 29 inside the Kremlin. He added that the mercenary boss and his fighters professed their loyalty to Putin during the talks.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry took a swipe at the matter, as it tweeted: "Attention! Those who are planning a coup d'etat in Russia will need to book a post-coup meeting in the Kremlin in advance." It added, "Please keep in mind that you will need to quarantine for two weeks. Kindly plan these events in advance."

Kyiv was referring to the norm in Russia during the coronavirus pandemic as the visitors who had travelled abroad were first asked to quarantine for up to two weeks and then later meet with Russian President Putin. According to Peskov the meeting between Putin and Prigozhin lasted three hours in which the Russian President tabled employment options for the mercenaries.

Zelenskyy: 'Internal feud shows failure of the enemy'

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also mocked the Russian armed forces and the PMC Wagner mercenaries group for tussling over the alleged victory of the salt mines city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry and the private mercenaries group PMC Wagner were trading barbs over Soledar's victory near Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast when Zelenskyy took a swipe at the Russians who have waged months-long battle in his country.

Russian Army and the mercenary paramilitary group targetted each other about who established control overSoledar which had witnessed a fierce battle between invading Russian troops and the Ukrainian military. Wagner's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, brutally slammed Russian armed forces for its slow advances and failure in being able to make any major territorial gain since the onset of the invasion, as he declared premature victory. Zelenskyy mocked the infighting mercenary forces and the Russian Defense Ministry, and the Russian army saying that all the tussle showed “a clear sign of failure for the enemy”.