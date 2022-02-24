Ukraine: 'Taking All Measures To Bring Indian Citizens, Students' Assures Rajnath Singh

As the situation remains intense in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, India's Defence Minister on Thursday said that the government is trying its best to bring back the nationals stranded. Speaking to the media, Rajnath Singh underlined how in the past, India had brought back a few students from the country and added that they had sent a plane to get back the remaining students, but because of the closure of the airspace that could not happen.

'India wants peace'

"India wants peace to be there... solution should come out via talks, and a situation like that of a war should not be created, " Rajnath Singh said while speaking to the media.

Our government is taking all measures to bring back its citizens including students. India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/omzBOLprCd — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Announcing a special military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the motive behind it was not to 'capture 'the Eastern European country but just to 'demilitarize'. His counterpart Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has, however, claimed that 'demilitarization' was just an excuse, the plan was to capture not just Eastern Ukraine but more.

Also, replying to Russia's President suggestion to Ukrainian soldiers to go home, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny, said," We are on our land and will not surrender but take it together to victory!"

IAF on high alert

Keeping in mind the situation, sources informed Republic TV that Indian Air Force (IAF) has been put on high alert. The IAF is on standby, ready for any kind of action including evacuation that will be ordered by the Government of India.

Meanwhile, India's Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for all Indian Nationals in Ukraine as of February 24. In the advisory, it has said, "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit. " The country added, "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries

Soon thereafter, the Embassy issued another advisory, through which it informed that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed, the schedule for special flights has been cancelled. It outlined that alternate arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals, the information regarding which will be conveyed as soon there is finalization.

"Please carry your passports and necessary documents in person at all times," the advisory read.