In a key development, amid the ever-escalating war between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine's UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya while talking at the UN Security Council has said that creating a humanitarian catastrophe is a part of the plan of Russia's military. The UN ambassador from Ukraine also added that after the "failure" of the Russian military's blitzkrieg attack, the Russian military has switched to plan B where they are allegedly 'worsening the humanitarian situation on the ground.'

According to Sergiy Kyslytsya, under plan B, Russian troops will attempt to create a humanitarian catastrophe and would ask Ukraine to surrender. Ukraine's representative to the UN also reminded the Security Council about the attacks of Russian forces on the agricultural infrastructure and fuel depots and stated that these were techniques of Russia to create a humanitarian crisis.

Food crisis due to war 'worst since World War II': UN WFP Chief

According to the president of the UN World Food Programme, the conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated the global food shortage catastrophe. He cautioned that if the war is not concluded swiftly, "a disaster on top of a tragedy" could result. As many Ukrainian farmers are now fighting Russians, this will have a global impact. According to AP reports, David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, informed the United Nations Security Council that food prices are already soaring.

Before the Russian invasion, the agency was already feeding 125 million people, according to Beasley. Because of growing food, fuel, and shipping costs, Beasley claimed it had to start reducing rations. According to the Associated Press, he said, "now we're looking at moving to zero rations" in Yemen, where eight million people have had their food supply reduced by half. Beasley said that the war in Ukraine had reduced "the breadbasket of the world" to "breadlines" for millions of people, while also wreaking havoc on countries like Egypt, which gets 85% of its grain from Ukraine, and Lebanon which would get 81% in 2020. Ukraine and Russia were believed to have produced 30% of the world’s wheat supply, 20% of its corn, and 75%-80% of the sunflower seed oil. The World Food Program buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine, Beasley added.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the first day of Turkey negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, during a press conference on March 29, Russia's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that the discussion was "productive." According to Medinsky, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might happen "as soon as the agreement is prepared."

"The Russian Federation in Istanbul received a clearly formulated position from Ukraine," Medinsky said, adding that Russia will adopt "steps to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine." He further emphasised the significance of reaching a compromise and working on the treaty at the earliest.

Image: AP