As the Russia-Ukraine war is currently in its fourth week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have "temporarily" lost access to the Sea of Azov, informed Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Friday. As stated in an evening report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this comes at a time when the Russian troops have tightened their grip around the Sea's major port of Mariupol, which continues to remain under siege.

According to its statement, Russian forces have partially succeeded in occupying the Donetsk operational district which has now "temporarily" deprived Ukraine of its access to the Sea of Azov. However, the ministry has not yet clarified whether the Ukrainian forces have gained back access to the sea.

Notably, Mariupol which sits on the Azov Sea was surrounded by Russian soldiers for days as it could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia intensifies attacks on major Ukrainian cities

This came at a time when the Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting eye-to-eye around Mariupol city which has its strategic location on the coast of the Sea. The location had remained on Russia's target from day one of the war after Putin announced a "special military operation" in the breakaway regions of Ukraine. It is crucial as the city lies between the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea to the west and then the Donetsk region to the east.

Following this development, the statement added that the Russian forces continue to partially block other major cities including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dzhankoi, and others.

Adding details regarding Russia's military activities across the cities, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said,

"In the city of Dzhankoi, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, training in local secondary schools has been suspended with their further use to accommodate servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian federation arriving in the city. In the Chernihiv region, Russian occupiers are intimidating locals to quell civilian resistance. The occupiers continue to defiantly violate the norms of international humanitarian law and destroy the infrastructure of cities, creating the preconditions for deepening the humanitarian crisis."

