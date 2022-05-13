Hours after the United Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression, Ukraine expressed its gratitude to the UN member states, especially the members of the UNHRC. "Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the UN member states, especially the members of the UN Human Rights Council, who supported this document. It is important to ensure the responsibility of those responsible for serious human rights violations and war crimes during Russia's aggression against Ukraine," according to a statement released by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per the UNHRC, the resolution exhibits its firm commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. The council called on the Russian Federation to immediately cease hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Noting the recent attacks on journalists, who were documenting Russia's crimes against international law, the United Nations body stressed that the safety of journalists and media workers was paramount and warned Moscow of initiating an investigation into the matter.

Notably, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 33 in favour, two against and 12 abstentions. Further, during the discussion, the Council urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide representatives of international human rights and humanitarian institutions, including UN specialised agencies with unhindered, and unrestricted access to persons who have been transferred from conflict-affected areas of Ukraine. During the discussion prior to the adoption of the resolution, speakers raised the importance of ensuring accountability for all violations and abuses committed in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Recently, during an interview with a Russian state media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing "military operations" until the goals are accomplished.

