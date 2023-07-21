Ukraine Threatens To Target Vessels In Black Sea In Retaliation For Russia's Move

Amid increased tensions in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian defence ministry issued a blatant warning on Thursday, cautioning that any ship sailing to ports that fall under Russia's control can become a target of attacks. Beginning Friday midnight, any such vessels "may be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the corresponding risks," the ministry said.

From Thursday, carrying out navigation activities in the North-Eastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikal Strait of Ukraine is "prohibited as dangerous." Kyiv's statement comes amid increased threats of Moscow unleashing its fury on civilian vessels traveling to Ukrainian seaports.

In the statement, Ukraine also lambasted Russia for withdrawing from an essential grain deal and in turn, "deliberately undermining food security, condemning millions of people to starvation." Moreover, it blamed the Kremlin for turning the Black Sea into a "danger zone" where civilian vessels are targetted.

"The responsibility for all risks lies entirely with the Russian leadership," it said.

Backlash ensues after Russia pulls out from grain deal

This comes after Moscow pulled back from a U.N.-brokered deal on Monday that allowed cargo ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports to pass through. Two days later, the Russian defense ministry said that "all ships going across the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military-purpose cargoes"-- warning of imminent attacks.

Russia's suspension of the agreement was criticised by several nations, including the United States. In a statement, the White House expressed concern that this "will worsen food security and harm millions." "We urge the Government of Russia to immediately reverse its decision," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge asserted.

France also weighed in, calling for an end to what could lead to a food security crisis on a global level. It vowed to boost efforts to mitigate the risks by collaborating with its partners, and put the spotlight on the EU's Solidarity Lanes, which have helped in the export of 38 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine since last March.