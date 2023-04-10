Ukraine To Alter Military Plans Due To Leak Of Confidential Pentagon Documents

Highly sensitive Pentagon documents which surfaced online have offered a glimpse into how the US spies on both allies and adversaries, gravely alarming US officials who worry that the revelations could jeopardise confidential sources and crucial international ties, CNN reported.

The breadth of US eavesdropping on important allies like South Korea, Israel, and Ukraine is shown in some of the documents, which according to US authorities are legitimate. Others show how deeply the US has infiltrated the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner Group, a mercenary group that could now be isolated or in danger due to intercepted conversations.

At a crucial juncture in the conflict, as Ukrainian forces prepare to launch a counteroffensive against the Russians, and just as the US and Ukraine have started to forge a more trusting relationship over intelligence-sharing, reports reveal critical weaknesses in Ukrainian weaponry, air defence, and battalion sizes and readiness, as reported by CNN.

US eavesdropping on allies exposed by leaked document

A source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN that the leak has already caused Kyiv to change some of its military plans. To evaluate the consequences of the leak, the Pentagon has established an "interagency effort," according to Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary.

“The Department of Defense continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material. An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and our Allies and partners,” said press secretary Singh.

According to Singh, US authorities alerted "relevant congressional committees" about the leak and spoke with friends and partners over the weekend. The authorities further said that the leak has also prompted the Pentagon to tighten the flow of this extremely sensitive information, which is often accessible on any given day to hundreds of employees throughout the government.

According to a Defense official, the Joint Staff is looking at its distribution lists to see who receives these reports. The Joint Staff is made up of the Defense Department's highest-ranking uniformed leadership that advises the president. Many of the materials, which seemed to be briefing documents, had markings indicating that they had been created by J2, the intelligence division of the Joint Staff.