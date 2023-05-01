Ukraine To Annex Crimea, Zelenskyy Instructs Officials Over 'Crimea's De-occupation'

"Crimea will be freed. There is no turning back for us," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's senior envoy for the Black Sea peninsula, Tamila Tasheva, declared in Kyiv on April 25 while promoting a Ukrainian list of priorities for the de-occupied Crimea. Her remarks come amid the growing speculation that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will fulfil the promise he made last summer and undo Russia's nine-year annexation of Crimea, reported Newsweek.

More than 14 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there has been a noticeable shift in the narrative around how the war-torn nation will reclaim its acquired land. This comes ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive from Ukraine. Tasheva testified before a tribunal that Zelenskyy had previously given instructions to officials on what to do "immediately after [Crimea's] de-occupation".

Russia braces for a Ukrainian advance

Russians are also getting ready for the possibility that Crimea may soon be at the forefront of the conflict. As Russia braces for a Ukrainian advance, retired US Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian, senior adviser for the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), stated as much to Newsweek, pointing to the extensive fortifications that have recently been seen along the peninsula's coast and the Russian Sevastopol naval base, Newsweek reported.

Ukraine will probably launch a number of offensives over a longer period of time to reclaim its occupied territories, including the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea. Recapturing Crimea will not be an easy task, and it may not happen as quickly as hoped. "It's not going to be just a single offensive that sweeps the Russians out. They will launch this offensive, it will go on for a month, then it will culminate," according to Cancian.

'An attack, gain some territory, stop, rebuild, attack again': Retired US Marine

"And then there'll be a rebuilding phase to launch the next defensive maybe in the late summer. You will see that dynamic play out, an attack, gain some territory, stop, rebuild, attack again," he continued. "That's a dynamic we saw in the Spanish Civil War, which went on for two and a half years, and the winning side launched a series of offensives, each one of which took more territory."

The Centre for European Policy Analysis's (CEPA) distinguished fellow and retired army lieutenant general Stephen Twitty, who served as U.S. European Command's deputy commander and noted that there are about 800 miles of contested border territory between Russia and Ukraine, concurred.

"I don't perceive the Ukrainians trying to attack to take the entire 800 miles of border space, all the way from the Donbas, from Kherson, down to Crimea," Twitty told Newsweek. "What I see is the Ukrainians taking small portions of terrain, like they did last summer...a series of offensive operations instead of a huge, large-scale offensive operation."