Ukraine To Ascend As 'full Member' Of European Union By 2024, Says Economic Minister

Ukraine is expected to get its European Union (EU) candidacy by "this summer, said Kyiv's Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko. In a telegram post, Sviridenko went on to add that Kyiv is also set to become a "full member" of the EU by 2024, NEXTA reported. The Ukrainian Economy Minister's statement comes days after Ukraine reportedly handed over the completed EU questionnaire, which is the starting point for a decision on the ascension to the 27-nation bloc.

The questionnaire was given to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen during her visit to Kyiv on April 8. In a bid to accelerate the process of Ukraine's membership, on April 19, Zelenskyy handed over the completed questionnaire to EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, the presidential press service had informed.

"Today is one of the stages for our country in joining the EU, the aspiration that our people are striving for and fighting for," Zelenskyy had said at the ceremonial handover. He went on to add that prompt response to the membership questionnaire is a significant step by Kyiv. "We believe that we can gain support and become a candidate for accession," Zelenskyy had said.

Maasikas in response had affirmed that the questionnaire will be analysed "very quickly." The first part of the questionnaire covers the political and economic spheres of Ukraine. The second part comprises compliance of Ukraine's legislation with the EU laws. The developments come after Zelenskyy on February 28, four days after Russia initiated its full-scale invasion, signed an appeal asking for EU membership of Ukraine via the special procedure.

Putin orders Russian troops to block Mariupol's steel plant

Scrapping the agreement to allow evacuation corridors for women, children, and the elderly, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday directed forces to block the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the besieged city of Mariupol. The steel plant is reportedly sheltering hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who are the "remnants" of the defending unit fighting Russian forces in the strategic port city. Putin ordered his troops to blockade the plant instead of storming it. Putin had earlier claimed victory over the port city despite at least 2,000 soldiers being said to put up a strong defence against Russians.

It is pertinent to mention that the port city is one of the worst-hit in the two-month-long running Russian war. Ukrainian authorities claim that as many as 10,000 civilians have been killed in the city with satellite images showing massive mass graves with dead bodies shoved in a haphazard manner. The fall of Mariupol is one of its main targets of Putin as it is a "vital" land corridor to access the Crimean Peninsula along the Sea of Azov and ultimately to the economic trade route of the Black Sea. The port of Mariupol is also a key export hub for Ukraine's steel, coal and grain exports.

