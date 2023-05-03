Amid the ongoing conflict in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts that his forces will launch an offensive and hopes to get fighter aircraft soon. "Why am I sure that we will have planes? Because soon we will make our offensive operations, after which I am sure they will give us planes, I would like it to be the other way around, but it is as what it is,” Zelenskyy stated at a press briefing in Finland.

This comes against the backdrop of a shocking claim where Moscow has stated that it prevented Ukraine from assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has stated that it has destroyed two drones aimed at Putin's residence. The military forces used “radar warfare systems” to disable the drones, the Kremlin stated.

🚩Clearest footage of the drone attack against the #Kremlin pic.twitter.com/4Gvztzq86r — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2023

Zelenskyy's Office Statement

In a statement, the office of the Ukrainian President said, "It was defence from Russian aggression that was the main topic of our today’s negotiations. We also discussed the preparation of the next EU sanctions package against Russia for the terror, as well as compliance with existing sanctions, which Russia is constantly trying to evade. All of us should remember that the harder we put pressure on the aggressor, the faster the aggression will end. I believe that this year will be decisive for our victory," it further read.

Yes, we need aircraft, avers Zelenskyy

The Ukranian head of state asserting the demand for fighter aircraft said, "Regarding whether we need aircraft, I have said many times without any secrets, and I can report - yes, we need them. We need them very much. Will we have them, and why do I believe we will have them? Because I am sure of it"

"This war is happening in such a way that we must constantly prove something on the battlefield. So first, we go forward, show that we cannot be conquered in three days, and then we receive some weapons. After that, we go forward again, and we ask for long-range artillery. I'm sure we will have aircraft - because soon we'll have offensive actions, and after them, I'm sure they'll give us planes," he concluded.