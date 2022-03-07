Ukraine on Monday is set to ask the UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. The Kremlin has stated that Russia’s “special military operation” is needed to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide. On the other hand, Ukraine's suit argues that Russia’s claim of genocide is “groundless”, and in any case does not provide legal justification for the invasion.

Now, the ICJ on Monday is set to start the hearing at 10 am (0900 GMT), with Ukraine presenting its case. Russia is due to respond on Tuesday. It is to mention that ICJ’s rulings are binding and the countries generally follow them, however, it has no direct means of enforcing them. The top UN court can order fast-track “provisional measures” in a matter of days or weeks in order to prevent a situation from worsening before it looks at the merits of a case or whether it has jurisdiction.

The ICJ statement read, “The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.”

It is to mention that ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the UN. It has a vital role to play in the peaceful settlement of disputes. The International Court of Justice's statute states that its jurisdiction extends to matters specifically provided for in the United Nations Charter or in existing treaties and conventions. Notably, if the ICJ grants Ukraine's request for interim measures and Russia does not comply, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the option of taking the matter to the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Russia started launching attacks on Ukraine on February 24. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area. The continued conflict has forced millions of people to move across the country’s borders, according to the UN refugee agency. Russia’s military operations in Ukraine have been strongly condemned by several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, and sanctions are imposed on Moscow.

