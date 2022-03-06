Days after satellite receivers from Starlink arrived in Ukraine to boost internet services amid the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said additional tech will arrive in the country next week.

Zelensky announced that he spoke with Elon Musk, who will provide more Starlink satellite systems next week for Ukraine’s worst-hit cities. They also discussed possible space projects for when the war ends. Musk, the world's wealthiest man, is the CEO of Starlink satellite broadband service, SpaceX, as well as Tesla Inc.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President said, "Talked to Elon Musk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war."

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

Musk has been regularly voicing support for Ukraine amid the growing military offensive and immediately agreed to activate his company's satellite broadband service in the war-torn nation.

On Saturday, he wrote: "Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist."

Earlier, Musk had warned that the Starlink satellite broadband service has the probability of being targeted in Ukraine amid Russian attacks. Asking the users to exercise caution, the tech mogul advised to keep the antenna as far away from other individuals as possible.

Russia's growing offensive in Ukraine

Ukraine has been witnessing a series of disruptions in Internet services, and supply of essentials with the Russian offensive entering the 11th day and several major cities under attack, including the capital Kyiv.

All top leaders and citizens, however, have been using social media to update the world about the crisis, their challenges, and the resistance. Meanwhile, Russia has cut access to Twitter and Facebook and blocked the war coverage with a new "fake news" law.

Ukraine has seen over a thousand deaths since the invasion began and a million people had fled their homes since. Russia's Vladimir Putin is yet to relent despite global sanctions crippling the economy.