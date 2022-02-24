Ukraine: Prez Zelensky Imposes Martial Law Amid Russian Airstrikes In Kyiv, Kharkiv

Amid the ongoing missile strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv and Kharkiv by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, has imposed martial law in his nation - giving his Army a free rein, as per RT. Russian Navy has already landed on the shores of Mariupol and Odessa, while airstrikes are occurring in military establishments in Kharkiv, Kyiv. Russia is using precision weapons to neutralise military infrastructure and air force of Ukraine, reports Sputnik. NATO and EU are mulling full sanctions on Russia.

Martial law to be imposed in Ukraine

In an address to Ukrainian citizens, Zelensky said,“We are working. The army is working. Don't panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign M Dmytro Kuleba has stated, "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now". His representative is currently pleading the UN Security Council to defend Ukraine saying, "Russian President on record declared war. It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war." Ukrainian Interior Ministry has said that nationwide there are hundreds of casualties as a result of attacks, as per AP.

Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now: Ukraine Foreign Minister



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/KyD2IQ9yVe — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, as per Russia Today (RT). Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'. Putin has also said that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as per RT. He has also warned foreign powers that intervene in the Ukraine conflict of consequences they have not seen before.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.