Ukraine To Increase Defence Along Belarus Border Amid Fears Of Fresh Attack From Russia

In view of fears of fresh attack from Russia, the war-ravaged Ukraine is now tightening defences along its border with Belarus. This development comes as Russian President Putin travelled to Minsk to meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"The expansion of the system of engineering barriers in the areas bordering Belarus and Russia is ongoing. Anti-tank minefields are being created in tank-accessible areas and on probable paths of pushing the enemy deep into our territory, which are roads, forest lanes, bridges, power lines, etc.," said the ministry, citing Lt Gen Serhiy Nayev, commander of the joint forces of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Ukraine to strengthen its defence system along Belarus border

"Ukraine's engineering units have equipped several dozen minefields using more than 6,000 anti-tank mines in the past week. Ukrainian soldiers were working around the clock, despite the weather conditions", added the commander of the joint forces of Ukraine’s armed forces.

It is significant to mention that since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Belarus has been standing with Russia, and its territory was used by Putin as a launch pad for the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Meanwhile, the Russian President has also ordered the strengthening of Russia's border, adding that security should quickly be increased.

He also directed special services to maintain the safety of people living in the parts of Ukraine that Moscow claims as its own. Recently, Russia's defence ministry announced that its troops stationed in Belarus would conduct joint military drills with Belarus. To this end, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said that Ukraine is building up defence lines all across the border with Russia and with Belarus.

Is Russia dragging Belarus into Ukraine war?

If reports are to be believed, it is said that Belarus is being pressured by the Kremlin to increase its support for the "special military operation." However, Russia has dismissed these claims, calling them "totally stupid, groundless fabrications". During his Belarus visit, Putin addressed the media where he said he did not want to "absorb" anyone. Earlier, Putin had also announced that Belarusian territory would be used to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

Image: AP