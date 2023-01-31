Ukraine To Receive British Tanks As France, Australia Launch Shell Production

Ukraine would receive the promised two main battle tanks (14 Challenger ) from the UK “this side of the summer,” said Ben Wallace on January 30, reported Kiyv Independent. This came after the US and Germany's approval and willingness to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. Also, to note that Russia has been shelling Ukraine constantly since the west officially announced its decision to supply tanks to Ukraine to push back Moscow. The UK, France, and Australia are now following the US and Germany

UK supports Ukraine

“It starts with training on the individual operation of the platforms, then on training on being able to join together with formation units to be able to fight as a formed unit, because that’s important,” said Wallace.

Further, he added, “And from there, those tanks will be put in.” He also shared that the delivery would be close to summer in the month of May. “What I can say is it will be this side of the summer or May, it will probably be towards Easter time,” said Wallace. The Ukrainian forces arrived in the UK for their military training on January 29 amid the Russia- Ukraine war. On January 14, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of two 14 Challenger tanks as part of a major new military aid package for Ukraine. While announcing the package for Ukraine, he said, "Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures lasting peace."

Taking to Twitter, He wrote, " Good call with @POTUS,@Bundeskanzler,@EmmanuelMacron &@GiorgiaMeloni this evening. Really pleased they've joined the UK in sending main battle tanks to Ukraine. We have a window to accelerate efforts to secure lasting peace for Ukrainians. Let's keep it up."

Good call with @POTUS 🇺🇸, @Bundeskanzler 🇩🇪, @EmmanuelMacron 🇫🇷 & @GiorgiaMeloni 🇮🇹 this evening.



Really pleased they've joined the UK in sending main battle tanks to Ukraine.



We have a window to accelerate efforts to secure a lasting peace for Ukrainians.



Let's keep it up. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 25, 2023

Australia and France join in support of Ukraine

Meanwhile, France and Australia have intended to produce several thousand artillery shells for Ukraine in a joint multi-million dollar project, said Sébastian Lecornu, French Defense Minister on January 30.

“Several thousand 155-millimeter shells are going to be manufactured in common, with an unprecedented partnership between Australia and France,” said Lecornu during a joint meeting in Paris, reported Kiyv Independent.

However, the French Minister has not shared the exact quantity of shells that will be manufactured but hinted that this would be a long-term collaboration.