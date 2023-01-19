Ukraine To Receive Hundreds Of Armoured Vehicles & Howitzers, Confirms UK

The UK is preparing to supply surplus Challenger 2 tanks, more than 200 armored vehicles, and self-propelled howitzers enough for an entire brigade of Ukraine for it to ramp up the assaults against invading Russian troops' planned spring offensive aimed at regaining the initiative. In an effort to support Ukraine's possible counteroffensive in 2023, the UK will provide heavily armored vehicles in addition to an estimated 14 Challenger 2 tanks, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said.

"United Kingdom has decided to go further and go faster with our help to Ukraine, including the supplying to our friends of Challenger 2 main battle tanks, heavy artillery, and over 200 of other armored vehicles,” Cleverly noted at a press conference.

We are standing with Ukraine until this war is won 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/zuSI7FNfNC — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 18, 2023

Tanks, APCs and artillery are exactly what Ukraine needs to restore its territorial integrity. Thank you @RishiSunak, thank you @BWallaceMP, thank you British people for this powerful contribution to our common victory over tyranny. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 16, 2023

In an interview with a Wahington-based think tank, CSIS, Cleverly justified supplying an additional tranche of advanced weaponry and tanks, saying that it is UK's "moral imperative" to end the war soon, or bring it to a "quick conclusion." “This war has been dragging on for a long time already. And now is the time to bring it to a conclusion,” British Foreign Minister noted. "We should look to bring it to a conclusion quickly, the conclusion has to be Ukrainian victory. And that dictates therefore that we need to intensify our support at this point in time, while Russia has been on the back foot.”

Cleverly confirmed that the UK will supply 200 armored vehicles, heavy artillery, and a batch of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine at a joint press conference in Canada in addition to the hundreds of surplus Soviet-style tanks including T-72s and hybrid M-55Ss already sent by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO. UK's new military aid will also include 100,000 artillery rounds and millions of rounds of small-arms ammunition.

Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks, operated by soldiers of The Queen’s Royal Hussars. Credit: British Army

"Ukraine’s heroic armed forces have liberated thousands of square miles, and I have no doubt they can win in their battle for freedom. As you will have seen, Britain has decided to accelerate our support, including the supply to Ukraine of main battle tanks, heavy artillery, and other military systems"—British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly.

Our partnership has never been stronger.



Together, we’re united against Russia’s unprovoked, unjustifiable, and horrific invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/L2KugkWMiL — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 18, 2023

The British government recently provided Ukraine with an aid package of air defense systems, 1,000 air anti-air missiles, 125 anti-aircraft guns, radars, and anti-drone technology, as well as Stormer vehicles, and thousands of anti-air missiles including Starsteak and Advanced Medium Range Anti-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). It was the first NATO country to send thousands of NLAW anti-tank missiles early in 2022. Britain's Royal Armed Forces have flown over 240 flights since Ukraine's invasion to deliver thousands of tonnes of military aid, and have trained thousands of personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a military programme that it launched in June 2022. More than 11,000 AFU personnel have been trained in the UK in 2022.

“What Putin should understand is we are going to have the strategic endurance to stick with them until the job is done and the best thing that he can do to preserve the lives of his own troops is to recognise that"— UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, in CSIS interview.

Putin wrongly assumed West would 'get tired, bored': UK Defense Secretary

British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, this week also announced that the UK is preparing to supply 14 Challengers, Bulldog personnel carriers, as well as armored recovery and repair vehicles to Ukraine. The package will also include the “uncrewed aerial systems," air-defense missiles, sophisticated missiles including GMLRS rockets, Starstreak air defense missiles, and medium-range air defense missiles in addition to Canada's 200 Senator armored personnel carriers, he revealed. In his statement made at the House of Commons, Wallace warned that Russia's President Vladimir Putin had wrongly assumed that the West would "get tired, bored and fragment" during the course of the conflict.

"If we’re to continue helping Ukraine seize the upper hand in the next phase of this conflict, we must accelerate our collective efforts diplomatically, economically and militarily to keep the pressure on Putin," said UK's defense Secretary, Ben Wallace.

Ukraine "is continuing to fight and, far from fragmenting, the West is accelerating its efforts," Wallace asserted. "We continue to closely monitor how Russia’s long-range strike campaign will evolve," said Wallace, adding that ally nations such as the United States are stepping up military support for Ukraine and are preparing to deliver Patriot air defense batteries, munitions, and 45 refurbished T-72B tanks.

The US will also donate 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to assist with the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov had earlier warned the UK on prospects of delivery of heavy weapons to Kyiv, saying that the Western-made tanks “will burn like the rest [of the weapons].”